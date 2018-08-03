Genset Market Size, Share and New Technologies |Worldwide Growth Analysis Research Report by 2022

Genset Market Overview:-

Hybrid genset that run on gas, diesel, solar and batteries is the new trend in the global market. Escalating demand for these gensets leads to several manufactures to develop hybrid gensets and offer better cost and fuel efficiency than the conventional gensets. They are cost-effective where the average running of the load is much below the size of installed gensets. A diesel genset paired with solar panels and dual fuel is another trend gaining momentum in the market.

The genset market is deemed to expand at a steady CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2022, according to recent detailed report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Various countries are reeling under the problem of frequent power outages that triggers the need for gensets. Gensets are used in diverse applications such as commercial, industrial, and infrastructural development.

The demand for energy and power has been progressing rapidly in recent times. Several power grid project and many power grid projects experience a malfunction at a point, thus generators play an essential role in energy supply. Generators are a backup for power failure to any industry, grid or construction site. Increasing demand for undisrupted and continuous flow of power will boost the demand in the genset market. Gensets solve power outage issues across countries. However, there are some key restraints that undermine the market growth such as operational risk and falling oil prices. However, these factors do not leave any major impact on the market. The genset market is expected to surge steadily during the forecast period.

Genset Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for genset seems to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, product launch, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Genset Market Top Key Player:-

MTU Onsite Energy (Germany), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Himoinsa S.L. (Spain), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (France), APR Energy (USA), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), General Electric Company (USA), Aggreko plc (U.K), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Perkins Engines Company Limited (U.K)., Cummins Inc.(U.S.), Kohler Co.(U.S), Kirloskar Group (India), Briggs & Stratton (U.S), Wärtsilä (Finland), AKSA Power Generation (Turkey) and Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan). are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Genset Market.

Study Objectives of Genset Market:-

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Genset market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Genset market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Fuel, by Type, by End User, and by region as well as its sub segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Genset market

Industry News:-

In May, 2017 – Caterpillar introduced its all new CAT RP12000 E portable generators in U.S. and Canada. The new generator fills out the top of the series, delivering 12kW of running power and new features to meet the specific needs of the “pro-sumer” – emergency home back-up, DIY enthusiasts and contractors.

In July, 2017 – HIMOINSA opens a new factory for Argentina and southern cone, located in Located in Santa Fe and occupying some 12,000 square metres, the new centre has the capacity to produce 3,000 generator sets of between 8kVA and 1745kVA each year.

In January, 2017 – APR Energy, a global leader in fast-track power solutions, and GE (NYSE: GE) announced that they have renewed their strategic alliance to provide mobile turbine technology into the fast-track power rental market.

In October, 2017 – Cummins, Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced the new C125N6 and C150N6 models in the QSL8.9G Series. The Cummins commercial generator set is a fully integrated power generation system providing optimum performance, reliability, and versatility for stationary standby power applications.

Regional Analysis of Genset Market:

Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the Genset market mainly due to the rapid growth in the manufacturing sector in recent times. Within Asia-Pacific, regions like India and China have been major contributors to the growth of the Genset market with rapid commercial activities and industrial development.