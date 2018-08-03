Get overview Sapphire (led material) product in Diamonds Industrial Co., Ltd.,

Thank you very much for visiting Hobby Diamonds Industrial Co., Ltd., A specialized manufacturer of wheels for cutting and cutting various materials with high precision and efficiency.

Silicon wafers required for surface processing by customized technology of S-Diamond Industrial Co., Sapphire, and alumina. It is a professional production 01 body for cutting and cutting diverse materials such as LCD (substrate) and electronic parts with high precision and high efficiency.

SJ Diamond Industry Co., Ltd. will do our best for customer satisfaction based on accumulated technology and experience. Passion “We will be a partner to satisfy customers by thinking firstly to customer first and making customer’s voice heard in order to make economical and efficient facilities by challenge, technology competitiveness, production and quality control. Thank you for your support.

Sapphire ( led material)

• Sapphire Boule Cup Wheel

• Ingot Core Drill

• Grinders Cup Wheel

• Sapphire Wafers Grinder Wheel

• Sapphire Boule processing Cup Wheel

• Core Drill for Ingot

• Flat Surface Grinder Cup Wheel

• Sapphire Wafer Grinder Wheel

Usage of the products

• Sapphire Ingot

• Sapphire Boule C Standard Surface Processing Cup Wheel

• Ingot Core Processing Core Drill

• Ingot C Surface Flattening Cup Wheel

• Ingot Cylinder Grinder Cup Wheel

• Sapphire Wafer

• Wafer Thinning Processing Back Grinder Wheel

Features of the product

• Product Design with Priority in Quality

• Processing and Productivity and Material Life Time Improvement

• Machine & Material customized process optimization

• Grinder Load Reducing Design

• Wafer Damage (Down) with efficient Wheel Blade Wafer Touch Surface

• Efficient Grinder heat radiation with Wheel Blade

• CW direction diagonal model design

• Sapphire Wafer friendly Wheel design

• Wheel design with priority in product quality

• Wheel Life Time Easy adjusting design

– Easy lifespan selection type Wheel Blade design with priority in quality