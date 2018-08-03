Global Curing Bladder Market 2018 : Analysed by Buisness Growth, Development Factors, Applications & Future Prospects

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Curing Bladder Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

This report studies the Curing Bladder market, curing bladder is used in the process of manufacturing tyres.

Curing is the process of applying pressure to the green tire in a mold in order to give it its final shape, and applying heat energy to stimulate the chemical reaction between the rubber compounds and other materials.

In this process the green tire is automatically transferred onto the lower mold bead seat, a rubber bladder is inserted into the green tire, and the mold closes while the bladder inflates. As the mold closes and is locked the bladder pressure increases so as to make the green tire flow into the mold, taking on the tread pattern and sidewall lettering engraved into the mold. The bladder is filled with a recirculating heat transfer medium, such as steam, hot water, or inert gas. At the end of cure the pressure is bled down, the mold opened, and the tire stripped out of the mold.

The Automobile market will remain the largest outlet for tire demand, accounting for 62% of the total in 2017. Demand for Curing Bladder in this market will rise 6.24 percent per year to 6.8 million units. Growth in demand for light vehicle Curing Bladder will be driven by the expansion of the middle class in industrializing countries, which will contribute to increased vehicle ownership. Gains in sales of medium and heavy vehicle Curing Bladder will be fueled by increased commercial trucking activity.

Almost 44% of all Curing Bladder are sold in the Asia/Pacific region, and this region is forecast to post the fastest growth in demand through 2023. China will remain one of the fastest growing national markets for Curing Bladder. Several other countries in the Asia/Pacific region are also projected to achieve rapid gains in tire demand, particularly India, Indonesia, and Thailand. Japan, which holds the world’s fourth largest market for Curing Bladder, will post disappointing sales and actually experience a contraction in demand over the forecast period. Growth in demand for Curing Bladder in North America and Western Europe will post meager gains of about 3 percent annually through 2023. Replacement tire markets in these regions are mature, as vehicle ownership rates are already very high.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Curing Bladder will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 550 million by 2023, from US$ 430 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Curing Bladder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Bias Tyre Curing Bladder

Radial Tyre Curing Bladder

Others

Segmentation by application:

Automobile

Motorcycle

Engineering Vehicle

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

LANXESS

Continental

Polymer

Shandong Xishui Yongyi Rubber

Runtong Rubber

Dajin Tyre

Xing Yuan Group

Huahe

Dawang Jintai Group

Nanjing Yatong Rubber Plastic

