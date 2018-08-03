Global Neutron Generators Market 2018: Top Vendors, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Neutron Generators Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

Neutron generators are neutron source devices which contain compact linear accelerators and that produce neutrons by fusing isotopes of hydrogen together. The fusion reactions take place in these devices by accelerating either deuterium, tritium, or a mixture of these two isotopes into a metal hydride target which also contains deuterium, tritium or a mixture of these isotopes. Fusion of deuterium atoms (D + D) results in the formation of a He-3 ion and a neutron with a kinetic energy of approximately 2.5 MeV. Fusion of a deuterium and a tritium atom (D + T) results in the formation of a He-4 ion and a neutron with a kinetic energy of approximately 14.1 MeV. Neutron generators have applications in medicine, security, and materials analysis.

For industry structure analysis, the Neutron Generators industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for above 75 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area of valves, also the leader in the whole Neutron Generators industry.

North America occupied 41.51% % of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and APAC (Except Japan), which respectively account for around 24.53% and 18.87% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Neutron Generators producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Neutron Generators will register a 12.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 52 million by 2023, from US$ 26 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Neutron Generators market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Portable Neutron Generators

Stationary Neutron Generators

Segmentation by application:

Oil Prospecting

Security

Research

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Phoenix

Sodern

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VNIIA

Adelphi Technology

AMETEK ORTEC

Gradel (NSD Fusion)

