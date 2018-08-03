See it to believe it – Timeless kitchen and Wardrobe for your Home by MAGARI

“House of Magari” – a one stop destination for timeless furniture and wardrobes. With products from the House of Magari, one can reimagine the home with beautiful and timeless creations available under one roof and within budgets.

Kindly find below the details about the new additions to their Atelier for 2018-19 :

Bofi kitchens, an international brand that is exclusively available at the store. Blending functionality with design, and creative features that turn everyday cooking into a delightful experience. Bofi combines the art of culinary finesse with exceptional carpentry craftsmanship to present an elegant range of luxury kitchens that exemplifies the beauty of modern living.

Magari’s association with international brand Mobilfresno, ultra-luxury furniture manufacturers from Spain. They use the latest technological processes of production, combined with the handcrafted approach in the treatment of the wood and attention to detail required during production and assembling processes.

The launch showcased Concrete table collection by Magari in association with Ashu Gupta, an artist who uses pen and ink as a medium of design. The artist talked about the concrete table concept. The inhenrent nature of how concrete develops its own characteristic texture as a material creating unique patterns open to interpretation as the surface of the moon.

Beyond being a store, Magari, which means a ‘sense of hope, aims to provide platform for budding designers across the globe to showcase their work to the world. Their vast range of products, spread over three floors includes furnitures, fabrics, wallpaper, rugs, wardrobes and kitchen solutions.

