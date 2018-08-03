TE Connectivity’s Medical Pump Technology

TE Connectivity’s (TE) infusion pumps, hemodialysis and blood flow monitoring applications are vital technologies for surviving certain medical conditions. Robust sensors that are easy to integrate and provide superior reliability deliver confidence and trust in system performance.

Hong Kong, July 31, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity’s (TE) infusion pumps, hemodialysis and blood flow monitoring applications are vital technologies for surviving certain medical conditions. Robust sensors that are easy to integrate and provide superior reliability deliver confidence and trust in system performance.

The body and the medical devices that support them rely on liquids to flow continuously without interruption. Sensors are embedded in various pump and flow applications to confirm continuous, accurate flow, detect occlusion, externally detect bubbles in lines, and measure liquid levels.

Piezo-resistive Force Sensors

Force sensors play a key role in many critical medical applications, most notably infusion pumps. Despite this, the number of players in the force sensor field is limited. TE is a leader in the design and manufacture of force sensors. Proprietary technology is utilized to offer reliable force/load sensors of the compression type, which offer both technological and economic benefits. This white paper provides a brief introduction to TE’s force sensor technology, exemplary application areas and resulting value for customers globally.

Air Bubble Detection

TE’s AD-101 Air Bubble Detector for continuous, non-invasive monitoring of air bubble detection uses ultrasonic technology to positively identify the presence of a break in flow of any type of liquid. With continuous self-diagnosis and flexibility in packaging, these sensors enable designs for the most critical applications.

As an authorized distributor for TE, Heilind Asia provides TE products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

sarah luo

Heilind Asia Pacific

RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST

26119634

http://www.heilindasia.com/