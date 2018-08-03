The Aquatrend Water Workout Station takes advantage of the healthy properties of the aquatic environment. You can effectively perform cardioid, strength training, and flexibility exercises all while the buoyancy of the water protects your joints. Lightweight yet durable, the compact, easy to install Aquatrend is perfect for anyone who wants to workout without the sweat.
Water Training
