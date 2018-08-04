Godrej Alive Mulund with world-class amenities and lush greenery

Great News for real estate investors seeking a potential real estate investment opportunity in Mumbai area. Nationally famous real estate builders, Godrej, has recently announced about the launch of its upcoming residential project at Mulund Thane Circle that promises world-class apartments flanked by lush greenery at a reasonable price. Titled “Godrej Alive Mulund”, the project speaks of excellent facilities for physical activities, entertainment and a happier lifestyle.

Located at the premier location of LBS Road, Thane, the new residential project is close enough to access all the modern amenities of a metro easily yet far enough from the hustle-bustle of a busy city. The entire project spans across a sprawling land of 6 acres that will host 8 residential towers with ample open space and huge parking area. 4 towers have been released on Phase 1 and investors can choose from luxury and ultra-luxe apartments ranging from 2 BHK to 4 BHK flats – as per their needs and budget. Investors can expect possession by December 2023.

“Imagine waking up everyday to the chirping of birds followed by a refreshing Tai Chi session in the lap of nature yet without compromising on the comfort of urban amenities. Well, our upcoming project Godrej Alive will bring to you a new address of happy lifestyle where you can experience the best of both worlds- the goodness of nature and the state of the art facilities of an uber luxury apartment. Investors are in for a treat here,” stated a leading spokesperson from Godrej group of builders.

Godrej Alive stands out in the city real estate space with its innovative design, grand finish and striking look. The premise opens up with a mind-blowing view with more than 50% open space dedicated to greenery and amazing physical activities like bungee dancing, Tai Chi, air yoga and so on.

“Everyday you will start your morning with unadulterated freshness and unwind the day with rejuvenated mind, body and spirit amidst our lavish open space.”

