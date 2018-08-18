2018 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) market forecast to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a report on Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) market. The global polyphthalamide market was valued at USD 789.45 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.61% for the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Polyphthalamide (PPA) are mixtures of aromatic and aliphatic functionalities. They are crystalline in nature and offer high strength and stiffness at elevated temperatures. Polyphthalamide have an important advantage over other polyamide products in thermal management applications due to their aromatic nature. This translates into extended opportunity for replacement of metal deeper into the powertrain, providing benefits in weight reduction, feature flexibility and potential for cost reduction.

Polyphthalamide-based materials are used in the manufacturing of various components in the automotive industry. Due to their aromatic nature, polyphthalamide have an important advantage over other polyamide products in thermal management applications. These promising properties of polyphthalamide have increased the opportunity for the substitution of metals in the powertrain, offering several benefits in weight reduction, feature flexibility, and potential for cost reduction. PPA can be made from bio-based decamethylendiamine plus Terephthalic acid and are available in different forms from Evonik (Vestamid HT Plus) to EMS Grivory (Grilamid HT3), both with up to 50% renewable resources. Recently, Evonik has added a group of bio-based polyamides to its VESTAMID family.

The leading players of the global polyphthalamide (PPA) market are EMS Chemie Holding AG, DuPont, BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A., SABIC. Other prominent players of the PPA market includes Royal DSM, Celanese Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray Co. Ltd among others. In March 2018, Evonik Industries AG expanded it range of base polymers by developing new polymer for the plastic industry.

Market segmentation:

Based on type

• Carbon fiber filled

• Glass fiber filled

• Mineral fiber filled

• Unfilled.

Based on application

• Automotive

• Electrical & electronics

• Industrial equipment & apparatus

• Consumer & personal care

• Others which includes (water heater among others).

By geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the world

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa.