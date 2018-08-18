Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report 2018 – F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Animas Corporation

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market is estimated to reach $22.8 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2016 to 2024. Insulin is generally produced in pancreas, and play an important role in regulating blood glucose level and metabolism. People with type 1 and type 2 diabetes have to take insulin shots owing to their inability to respond to insulin or lack of insulin production. This will aid to prevent the body in processing glucose, avoid complexity associated to hyperglycemia and prevent other long-term complications. Synthetic insulins are most generally prescribed insulin for medication and are commonly injected through syringe, insulin pumps, injection pen, and others. Devices used for delivering insulin varies among end-users depending upon their ability to operate, insurance coverage, insulin regimen, and others.

The growth of the global insulin delivery market can be attributed to increasing geriatric and obese population, technological advancements, supporting government policies, rising awareness among end-users, and development of human insulin devices. Additionally, untapped market and increasing research & development activities could provide future scope in the coming years. Though, high price of these devices and risk of misusage of drug delivery devices may limit the growth of the market.

The global insulin delivery devices market is segmented into device type and geography. Device type is categorized into insulin syringes, insulin pumps, insulin pumps, and insulin jet injectors. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market include Medtronic plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Animas Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Insulet Corporation, among others.

Scope of the Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market:

Device Type Segments

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Jet Injectors

Geography Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

