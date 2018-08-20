10 Things to Do When Booking a Hotel

One of these most crucial, yet neglected part of planning a trip is booking the hotel. This small aspect of your travel can make or break the entire experience. Many people have a perception that they are going to be attending conferences and business meetings all day and the hotel is there to only sleep at the end of the day. However, hotel booking is the most important compared to rest of the planning, so, here are some crucial steps that you need to consider in order to make sure the hotel you have chosen will not disappoint you!

1. Deep search

Refrain from being lazy while finding a hotel deal. Several booking sites offer cash back and discounts. Many dedicated online hotel booking engines for corporates provide discounted rates to corporate travellers.

2. Hotel distance

Time is extremely important for any business traveller. So, it is important to check the distance of hotel from airport and the place where you will be going to attend business meetings. Do not be lured by cheap hotels providing a myriad of amenities if the hotel is located at a far end of the city.

3. Package deals

Various hotels provide package deals that may sound exciting to book. But look into the details and you will find that they are not worth it. The package may include things that you may not even need and the special rate is higher than your regular rate. It is best to stick to a b2b hotel booking portal in India that is aware of the needs of corporates and will not charge you for amenities that you are not even going to use.

4. Be aware of what you are paying for

It is better to be an informed customer and be aware of what you are paying for. This means you should know the inclusions in your room rate and the level of services offered. Does it include Wi-Fi? Is breakfast included? Is it important for you that the hotel has an in-house gym? Some hotels may be good but they may not provide some facilities that are vital for your comfort.

5. Security measures

It is needless to say that the hotel you are staying in should have enough security measures. It would be wise to check if the front desk will have staff round the clock and whether the hotel has well maintained and working CCTV cameras?

6. View pictures of the hotel online:

Since you are booking the hotel through an online portal, it is easier to take a good look of various parts hotel you have chosen. Online hotel booking and travel management in India has made it possible for corporate client to look at the room pictures on not just hotel booking sites but also original pictures posted by guests along with reviews in hotel booking engines.

7. Watch out for the reviews

Make sure you do not make any booking before you have satisfied yourself about the hotel’s quality and service by reading comments from past customers and from a reliable source so as to avoid choosing a misleading offer.

