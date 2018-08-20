Electric Toothbrush Market Size to reach $3.9 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Electric Toothbrush Market, published by KBV research, The Global Electric Toothbrush Market size is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Soft Bristle market held the largest share in the Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Nanometer Bristle market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2018 – 2024).

The Europe market dominated the Global Sonic/Side-by-side Head Movement Electric Toothbrush Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2018 – 2024).

The Adults electric toothbrush market is expected to be the most lucrative End user segment throughout the forecast period. The Children market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/electric-toothbrush-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble Co., Panasonic, Omron Healthcare, Colgate-Palmolive, Water Pik, FOREO, Emmi Ultrasonic GmbH, Quip, and Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Size and Segmentation

By Bristle

Soft

Nanometer

By Head Movement

Rotation/Oscillation

Sonic/Side-by-side

By End User

Children

Adults

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Panasonic

Omron Healthcare

Colgate-Palmolive

Water Pik

FOREO

Emmi Ultrasonic GmbH

Quip

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market