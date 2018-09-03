SECS/GEM ,the communication interface protocol for communication between a semiconductor equipment and fab host. Fab host is a software application that is controlling and monitoring equipment processing using SECS/GEM protocol. SECS/GEM complaint equipment can communicate with the fab host using either TCP/IP (using SEMI standards E37 and E37.1 – HSMS) or RS-232 (using SEMI standard E4 – SECS-I). The SECS/GEM standard interface is used to start as well as stop equipment processing, collect measurement data, select recipes for products and change variables. With SECS (SEMI Equipment Communications Standard)/GEM (Generic Equipment Model), all this can be performed in a standard way. SECS/GEM protocol has been standardized by the non-profit association SEMI (Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International). Check www.SEMI.org to learn more about SEMI standards and SECS/GEM protocol.
Global leader in SECS/GEM, GEM300, Smart Factory & Industry 4.0.
