Thermal Transfer Overprinting Market Report 2018 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2026

Thermal transfer overprinting is ideally used for printing products in flexible film packaging applications. The printing process produces a high resolution code onto the package that is easy to read and ensures no degradation of the esthetic quality of the packaging film artwork and design. Thermal transfer overprinting is a printing process that applies a code to a flexible film or label by using a thermal print head and thermal ribbon. Thermal transfer overprinting delivers high resolution images on flexible packaging films and labels, while minimizing downtime and costs associated with ribbon replenishment and production changeovers. Thermal transfer Overprinting machine provides benefits such as long ribbon lengths, fast print speeds, error prevention features, and simple operator interaction optimized to meet application needs.

In terms of printing, the thermal transfer overprinting market can be classified into data codes, batch codes, barcodes, and other graphics. The barcodes segment is expected to hold major share of the thermal transfer overprinting market in the near future. Thermal transfer barcode printing is extensively used in small, medium, and large businesses to label, and subsequently track the products to be shipped. Application of barcode printing in the retail sector increases efficiency, boosts employee productivity, widens profit margins by lowering costs, and helps deliver efficient customer service. In terms of application, the thermal transfer overprinting market can be divided into retail, transportation & logistics, manufacturing and industrial, healthcare and hospitality, government, and other applications. The retail segment accounted for major share of the thermal transfer overprinting market in 2017. Demand for thermal transfer overprinting is increasing in the retail sector owing to the rise in need for maintaining data by tracking inventory through barcodes and RFID tags. Thermal transfer overprinting is used to print these tags at significantly low costs. Increase in inclination of companies toward retailing and growth potential of the e-commerce business are further expected to fuel the thermal transfer overprinting market.

Adoption of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies for productivity improvement, rise in concerns about product safety and anti-counterfeiting, increase in usage of thermal transfer overprinters in on-demand printing applications, and growth of the e-commerce industry are the key drivers of the thermal transfer overprinting market. Emergence of IoT technology for printing applications will drive the thermal transfer overprinting market. Poor image quality of barcode labels and stringent printing regulations are factor hampering the thermal transfer overprinting market. Increase in usage of thermal transfer overprinters in the health care industry and rise in demand for thermal transfer barcode overprinting in the supply chain industry offer lucrative opportunities for the thermal transfer overprinting market. Heat settings of thermal transfer barcode overprinting is the major challenge to the thermal transfer overprinting market.

In terms of region, the thermal transfer overprinting market can be segregated into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held key share of the thermal transfer overprinting market in 2017. Increase in usage of thermal transfer overprinting in retail applications such as smart packaging, inventory management, and warehousing; transportation; and logistics applications is boosting the thermal transfer overprinting market in North America. These applications require barcode labels and tags for tracking the data of a particular asset. Demand for barcode thermal transfer overprinters is increasing at a significant pace in North America.

