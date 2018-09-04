5 Things Business Travelers Want in Their Hotel Room

Corporate travel is one of the most lucrative markets and hence more and more hotels are trying to cater to the specific needs of a business traveller. So, if you are a hotel looking forward to attract corporate clients or a new business traveller wanting to know what to look for in your hotel room, here are 5 most important things that a business traveller prefers to have in hotel rooms :

1. Free / Reliable Wi-Fi

One of the most important consideration for a business traveller is internet access. In fact, a majority of business travellers have been known to prefer a hotel which offer a reliable internet access for free over other amenities in most online hotel reservation sites in India. While it is must to have a fast internet connection in hotel rooms and major public areas, it should also be secure and allow unlimited data download. Besides that, many business travellers also look for free long distance calling on the internet.

2. An Office-Away-From-the-Office

Just like a leisure traveller wants a home away from home, a business traveller looks for an office away from his office. Hence, the hotel room should have a good amount of lighting, a sturdy yet comfortable desk and well placed power outlets. Lighting in the room is extremely important and should be in full spectrum near desk and bed. While these are a basic musts, a traveller also appreciates bottled water, a hair dryer, coffee maker and full length mirror in the room. It is expected that the hotel is well equipped for a business traveller with latest technology and an access to business centre.

3. A Quiet Environment

Keeping in mind that the hotel room works as a mini office for the business traveller, it is important that rooms are sound insulated and located away from gym and elevators to provide the guests with a quiet environment. If you hotel is located on a busy road, it would be thoughtful to assign a room that faces away from the road or located in a quiet corner of the floor.

4. Quick Turnaround Dry Cleaning

A business traveller needs to look sharp all through the day. So, a fast turnaround dry cleaning is a must have. The room should also have an iron and an ironing board along with ample amount of wardrobe space with hangers to hang their business suits.

5. In Room Dining

Most business travellers prefer to have their meals in the room itself to avoid wasting time. Many of them also prefer to eat healthier options. So, a variety of fresh and hot meal all through the day is an important consideration for a business traveller according to many corporate travel portals.

Looking for best deal in b2b hotel bookings? Log on to www.roomsxpert.com and search, compare and book your hotels at discounted rates.

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12727369-5-things-business-travelers-want-in-their-hotel-room.html