Logistics and Warehousing Market Philippines, Logistics Cost Philippines, Inventory Cost Philippines, Airport Operations in Philippines Logistics : Ken Research

The report titled “Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 – By Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Express Logistics, E-commerce Logistics, Third Party Logistics, Balikbayan Box Segment” provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services, express delivery, e-commerce logistics, 3PL and Balikbayan box industry. The report also covers the overall competitive landscape; government role and regulations, SWOT analysis, growth drivers, trends and developments. The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Size

Philippines has witnessed a growing need of maritime, aviation and land transport systems to ensure efficient flow of resources and commodities within the country as well as to other countries globally. The country is focusing on improving its trade relations which has resulted in growth in import and export in terms of value and volume. Philippines logistics and warehousing market augmented positively from 2012 to 2017 at a positive CAGR during the review period 2012-2017. Additionally, the country has witnessed increasing container freight traffic volume during the same period.

By Service Mix

The freight forwarding segment dominated the overall Philippines logistics and warehousing market in the year 2017, followed by the warehousing segment. Road freight has been considered as the most convenient mode of transportation of goods owing to high demand from the industrial sector coupled with booming E-commerce industry in the country. The increase in demand for transportation of goods from one place to another has accelerated the size of the freight forwarding market in the country. Moreover, the high export and import revenues have positively impacted the freight forwarding industry in the country.

Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

The growth of freight forwarding in Philippines was supported by development in major industries such as manufacturing, retail, wholesale, construction, agriculture and mining. In the Philippines, land transport has dominated the overall freight forwarding industry which has accounted for maximum revenue share in the overall logistics market during 2017, followed by air and water transport, respectively. The government of Philippines has initiated a ‘Build Build Build’ infrastructure program under which many projects will start construction in 2018 in the cargo transportation industry.

Philippines Warehousing Market

The Philippines has been considered as one of the most strategic locations in the Indo-Pacific Ocean. Industrial / Retail sector is the largest contributor to the warehousing sector, followed by container freight, cold storage, agriculture and others in terms of revenues in 2017. Increasing prominence of online shopping will increase the size of E-commerce industry in the country. The companies from retail sector, FMCG sector, pharmaceutical sector, apparels and other accessories are anticipated to witness robust growth. E-commerce companies require warehousing facilities to store the products which will trigger the demand for warehousing space in coming future.

Philippines Express Delivery Market

The express delivery companies have created a door to door linkage across domestic and international markets and have developed advanced shipment tracking facilities to cater to time-sensitive needs of the logistics sector. Air express has dominated the express delivery market in terms of revenue during 2017, followed by road express in the Philippines. The services provided by express delivery companies such as guaranteed delivery services, door to door delivery, track orders and others will continue to drive the demand for express delivery services in near future.

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

Philippines E-commerce industry has witnessed a moderate rise over the past three years with an increase in internet penetration into the country. Additionally, escalation in the number of smart phones in the country has augmented the online shopping. Companies such as DHL, LBC and UPS have inculcated e-commerce features in their websites in order to assist customers to order online. It has been expected that the e-commerce logistics will witness a CAGR of 24.9% during the years 2016-2020.

Philippines 3PL Market

Third party logistics providers are independent companies that provide multiple logistics services to a purchasing company. Some of the significant services offered by 3PL providers in the Philippines include warehousing, freight forwarding, customs brokerage, product labeling and packaging, inventory management and fleet management. Demand for 3PL (Third Party Logistics) services has been increasing in the Philippines on account of increasing need to handle increased delivery and warehousing volume, owing to booming E-commerce.

Philippines Balikbayan Box Market

The balikbayan boxes serve as an emotional bridge between parents and siblings who part with their families to earn a higher wage abroad collectively known as “Overseas Filipino Workers.” The influx of Balikbayan boxes to the Philippines has been examined to increase during the holiday season whereas, slow growth was observed in balikbayan box shipments during off-season.

Comparative Landscape in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

The domestic express delivery firms have a stronger presence in several cities nationwide whereas, international express delivery firms dominate the Philippines express delivery market.

The E-commerce logistics industry of the Philippines was observed to be highly concentrated with the presence of major players such as Lazada, LBC Express, DHL and Shopee covering around majority of the market share in the year 2017. These companies were witnessed to compete on parameters such as shipping points, coverage area, delivery assistance (last mile) and payment collection medium.

The competition in the Balikbayan box market has been intensified due to rising presence of a large number of domestic and international players in the industry.

Future Outlook and Projections

Growing E-commerce industry has given opportunities to logistics players to expand their business across the nation and it will further enhance the demand of logistics in coming years. The logistics and warehousing companies operating within the Philippines are expected to invest on advanced technologies solutions for instance, autonomous logistics, real-time tracking, automation and robotics in order to provide an improved customer service.

Key Segments Covered:

Freight forwarding Market

• By Mode of transport

 Land Transport

 Water Transport

 Air Transport

• By Destination

 By International Freight

 Domestic Freight

• By Flow Corridors

 Asia

 North America

 Europe

 Middle East and others

• By Owned Fleet and Rented/3PL Fleet

• By Normal and Express Delivery

Philippines Warehousing Market

• By End Users

 Food & Beverage

 Pharmaceuticals & Medical Consumables

 Textile and Footwear

 Electronics

 Chemicals and others

• By International and Domestic Companies

• By Business Model

 Industrial / Retail Freight

 Container Freight

 Cold Storage

 Agriculture and others

Philippines Express Delivery Market

• By Type:

 Air Express

 Road Express

• By Delivery Type

International Delivery and Domestic Delivery

• By Business Mode

B2B, C2C and B2C

Philippines E-commerce Market

• By Channel

 E-commerce merchants

 3PL – Third Party Logistics companies

• By Time Duration

 One Day Delivery

 2 Day Delivery

 Same Day Delivery and others

• By Area

 Intracity

 Intercity

• By Payment Method

 Cash on Delivery and others

Philippines 3PL Market

• By Market

 Freight Forwarding

 Warehousing

Philippines Balikbayan Box Market

 By On-season

 Off-season



Key Target Audience

• Freight Forwarders

• Warehousing Companies

• Packaging and Labeling Companies

• Cold Storage Facilities and Transportation Companies

• Express Delivery Companies

• E-commerce Logistics Service Providers

• Postal, Couriers & Messengers

• Third Party Logistics Companies

• Inventory Management Companies

• Warehousing Automation and Technology Services Providers

• Balikbayan Box Shipment Companies

• Consulting Companies

• Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2023 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Companies

Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation, International Container Terminal Services Inc., Lorenzo Shipping Corporation, Metro Alliance Holdings and Equity Corp., Asian Terminals Inc., AAI Worldwide Logistics Inc., Kintetsu World Express, Royal Cargo, ABest Express, Agility, Panalpina, Yusen Logistic Co. Ltd., All Transport Network Logistics (ATN), F2 Logistics, All Systems Logistics (ASL), LF Logistics, Nippon Express, Expeditors

Express and E-Commerce Logistics Companies

LBC Express, 2GO, PHL Post, JRS Express, Air 21, DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT, Lazada Express, Shopee

Balikbayan Box

Jolly B Box, Forex Cargo, Afreight

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Executive Summary

• Research Methodology

• Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction

• Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Value Chain Analysis in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Size, 2012-2017

• Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2012-2017

• Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

• Philippines Warehousing Market

• Philippines Express Delivery Market

• Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

• Philippines 3PL (Third Party Logistics) Market

• Philippines Balikbayan Box Market

• Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Drivers and Trends

• Regulatory Scenario in the Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Issues & Challenges in Philippines Logistics Market

• SWOT Analysis in the Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in the Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2023E

• Analyst Recommendations in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Macroeconomic Variables affecting Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market, 2012-2022E

