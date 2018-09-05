Screenless Displays Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Screenless display is the evolving technology in the field of interactive science. The basic method of operation deals with making the imaginary data come alive without the help of screens. It works as a floating desktop in front of your eyes which requires your physical gestures to commence the next direction. It can also be termed as a sixth sense technology where you can access or manipulate the data. This can be done without the aid of screens which can be either with the help of projectors or pixels. The air can act as an interface between the user and the imaginary visuals. Holographic displays are mainly used as an alternative to screen. Holographic display is a two dimensional technology where coated glass media is used as the projection surface whereas electro-holographic display is a three dimensional technology and is used for generating three dimensional visuals.

The factors which drive the market for adapting the screenless display technology are low power consumption, wider angle view as compared to screen devices like LCDs, portability and the most important factor is the constraint of space compared to screen-based devices. Growing preference for latest gadgets and gizmos are the factors which could boost up the market for screenless displays. However, lack of technological awareness among masses about this new kind of displays and technologies is hindering the market growth. Some problems related with eye sights can be a trouble since it requires close interaction with eyes which can be the factor restraining the market growth. However, proper promotion and targeting the proper clientage could help the technology to sustain its marketing standards.

Screenless displays market can be segmented based on different technicalities like VRD (Virtual Retinal Display), RSD (Retinal Scanning Display), LOE (Light Guided Optical Element) or Holographic Display. VRD is the technology that draws a raster display directly onto the retina of the eye just as it works on the television screen. RSD uses a beam of light to scan a raster pattern on the retina and works same as VRD but with high brightness, large color gamut, possibility of high-resolution and good image quality. The live example which is currently using LOE is an optical head-mounted display (OHMD). It’s a wearable device where user can access the projected data in front of his/her eyes. Techniques involved in OHMD are Curve Combiner and Waveguide which includes diffraction optics, holographic optics, polarized optics, and reflective optics. Holographic display technology is capable to generate two dimensional as well as three dimensional visuals. The lenses used in holographic projector (Fresnel lens) are similar to that of an OHMD.

Some of the key players in screenless displays manufacturing include Sony Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Microvision, Olympus Corporation among others. Many technological development are under process at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab. Several patents are still working in up gradation of this technology, thus one can expect better future scopes in screenless display market.

