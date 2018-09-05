The Original Flame: Where Comfort Meets Style & Luxury Meets Affordability

The Original Flame specializes in high-grade and unique contemporary fireplaces, stoves and inserts. The Original Flame provides a range of products suitable for both outdoors and indoors.

The indoor offerings of the Original Flame, especially for living rooms, abide the saying, “a living room is characterized by its centerpiece”. The Original Flame has the most versatile range of fireplaces which comes in both classic and modern finishes. Not only fireplace, The Original Flame also has stoves, cook stoves and BBQs.

Details of products available at The Original Flame:

Fireplaces:

Electric Fireplace : Electric fireplaces are very easy to use. They are very convenient too. Electric fireplaces are usable in any weather. The flame can go on without the heater; this means you can turn on the fireplace without any worry of overheating.

: Electric fireplaces are very easy to use. They are very convenient too. Electric fireplaces are usable in any weather. The flame can go on without the heater; this means you can turn on the fireplace without any worry of overheating. Wood Fireplace : Wood fireplaces have a sense of nostalgia attached to them. It creates a perfect ambience of soft glowing light with the occasional crackling of the burning wood. Previously, wood burning fireplaces would produce harmful fumes. But, the modern fireplaces have integrated panels which cleans the air efficiently of any fumes.

: Wood fireplaces have a sense of nostalgia attached to them. It creates a perfect ambience of soft glowing light with the occasional crackling of the burning wood. Previously, wood burning fireplaces would produce harmful fumes. But, the modern fireplaces have integrated panels which cleans the air efficiently of any fumes. Gas Fireplace : Gas fireplaces are revolutionary because of the air ventilation system. There is no chimney required as the air is sucked off through these vents and the house is kept clean. These are convenient too; operable with just the press of a button of the remote.

: Gas fireplaces are revolutionary because of the air ventilation system. There is no chimney required as the air is sucked off through these vents and the house is kept clean. These are convenient too; operable with just the press of a button of the remote. Ethanol Fireplace: Ethanol fireplaces burn with a real flame and using this fireplace is mostly hassle-free. This is the best eco-friendly alternative to any traditional fireplace because it creates zero-smoke and zero-odor.

Stoves:

Wood Stoves : Frankly, wood stoves are the best for cooking, in term of its essence and taste. However, old stoves are not viable for cooking in the modern era anymore. The Original Flame brings you a superior upgrade to your old stove. This will enable you to save up to 50% on wood and maintenance costs.

: Frankly, wood stoves are the best for cooking, in term of its essence and taste. However, old stoves are not viable for cooking in the modern era anymore. The Original Flame brings you a superior upgrade to your old stove. This will enable you to save up to 50% on wood and maintenance costs. Pellet Stoves : These stoves are power dependent, as they run on electricity. Wood pellets are used as the primary fuel. These stoves reach a high temperature and require some level of inexpensive, but manual maintenance regularly.

: These stoves are power dependent, as they run on electricity. Wood pellets are used as the primary fuel. These stoves reach a high temperature and require some level of inexpensive, but manual maintenance regularly. Gas Stoves: The Original Flame has stoves completely eliminates the need to chop, move and store firewood. It is really convenient. Gas stoves also have a very low fume emission and are easy to clean.

To know more, please refer to http://www.theoriginalflame.com/

About:

The Original Flame, established in 2007, has focused on making your house warm and welcome for friends and family. The Original Flame is locally owned and operated to provide you with the best fireplaces in the most affordable prices. Whether you are moving into a new house or simply renovating your house, the experts will guide you in each step during the installation of the fireplace, and the company promises continued support even after installation.

Contact:

982 Highway 7 East Unit 2, Peterborough

ON, K9J 6X8, Canada

Tel: 705-742-9452