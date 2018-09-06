Fairfax Medical Spa Elume Unveils New Website Design

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) September 6, 2018 – Elume Medspa, a Fairfax medical spa, recently unveiled its new website design. The site includes updated features for improved usability and a more pleasant experience for visitors.

The updated website is bright and clean, with a minimalist design. The home page contains menus that lead to other pages on the site and a list of featured treatments. The page also lists reviews from previous clients and several links to contact information and appointment schedulers. Other pages on the site include an about page, an in-depth explanation of each treatment available, products, and a blog. Links to the spa’s Facebook, Twitter, and Yelp pages are also placed near the bottom of the site. These feature combine to provide viewers with a stress-free experience when using the Elume Medspa website.

The new feature make it easier for clients to navigate the site, encouraging them to spend more time getting to know the spa and its treatments. The bright and uncluttered design helps avoid overwhelming site visitors, and the clearly-labeled menus make finding information simple. Thanks to the numerous links to contact information, potential clients can easily create an appointment after finding the information they needed. In addition to providing site visitors with easy access to information and appointments, it also benefits the spa itself. An easy-to-use site such as this one encourages potential clients to view the company as a reputable one that cares about their needs. In addition, the frequent calls to action asking visitors to book appointments or call the spa for more information provide more opportunities for the spa to gain new clients. The placement of the spa’s social media links allows interested clients to keep in touch, constantly reminding them of the spa and its offerings.

Elume Medspa has been a staple of the Fairfax wellness community since 2009. The spa offers a wide range of treatments, including botox, dermal fillers, sclerotherapy, hair removal, photofacials, and more. Its treatments are performed by certified nurse practitioners to ensure a safe and effective application. The spa can be contacted online at its new website, https://www.elumemedspa.com/, or by phone at 703-962-1337. Elume Medspa is located at 3925 OId Lee Highway, Suite 53D, Fairfax, VA 22030.

