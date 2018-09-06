Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Form 1099-MISC Due Diligence” attendees will Understand penalty provisions due diligence procedures, and exceptions to penalties including reasonable cause, common errors, and correction of errors. The event will be held LIVE on Wednesday, Sep 12, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

Form 1099-MISC presents a special set of reporting problems. It is used to report a number of types of payments with different requirements for each type of payment. In addition, the issuer must obtain correct tax identification information for a payee if 1099 is required. Reporting entities must properly manage Form 1099-MISC requirements or face penalties for incorrect reporting. It will cover filing due dates including the accelerated due dates for 1099-MISC Forms with an entry in box 7, and the safe harbor requirements for de minimis dollar amount errors.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Patrick Haggerty, is a tax practitioner, author, and educator. His work experience includes a non-profit organization management, banking, manufacturing accounting, and tax practice. He began teaching accounting at the college level in 1988. He is licensed as an Enrolled Agent by the U.S. Treasury to represent taxpayers at all administrative levels of the IRS and is a Certified Management Accountant. He has written numerous articles and a monthly question and answer column for payroll publications. In addition, he regularly develops and presents webinars and presentations on a variety of topics including Payroll tax issues,

FLSA compliance, information returns, and accounting.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Know when to furnish and file information returns under the new requirements

• Understand the de minimus money amount error rules

• Identify reportable payments and payees. Know when 1099 is required

• Be aware of common 1099 errors: Know how to avoid them and how to correct them

• Understand backup withholding: What it is; When to start and when to stop; How to deposit and report.

• Taxpayer identification number basics: Which number to use

• Documentation that establishes reportable and non-reportable payees

• TIN Solicitation & “B” Notices – when to issue and how to follup-up

• Due diligence procedures avoid or mitigate penalties for missing or incorrect payee tax ID numbers

• TIN Verification and using the IRS TIN verification system

To register for the webinar, visit

https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/form-1099-misc-due-diligence?utm_source=express-press-release&utm_medium=express-press-release.net

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is

privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com