Solarplus is specialized in solar panel cleaning tool manufacturer in korea

Solar Pannel Cleaning Tool:

Solar six Brush

The soft Nylon Brush does not damage the solar panel. When the hose is attached to the brush, water can be supplied to the surface of the module immediately.

The brushes optimized for solar panel can be cleaned without damaging the module. Four nozzles are inserted into the brush head, so you can clean it while spraying a lot of water on the panel.

Angle Adjustment

Angle adjustable cleaning tool

It is possible to wash variously according to the angle of solar control panel.

Can rotate up to 120 degrees.

The angle of the panel differs for each solar power plant. SOLAR SIX is a solar panel cleaning tool that allows users to adjust the angle manually.

Solar six-SP6

Quickly and easily remove all kinds of pollutants from small-scale solar energy generation facilities under 100kw.This is a high-efficiency mainstream solar panel cleaning device that can increase the efficacy of solar energy generation facilities through thorough solar cell facility cleaning.

Solar six-SP6 Features and functions

Increasing energy generation effectiveness & maintaining cleanliness

The solar panel module is bound to get dirty, as they must be placed outside in order to receive sun rays! Solar six keeps panels clean, improving panel effectiveness by around 10%.

Increase solar panel performance and generation return

It is possible to remove various pollution of small scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly. It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities.

Solar Plus is a specialist in solar maintenance.

Here are some examples of solar maintenance

This is an example of roof-top solar power plant cleaning in Incheon area.

First, I’ll show you the module contamination status before the solar washing operation.

This rooftop solar power plant

It was the place where the contamination was serious because of the iron powder.

