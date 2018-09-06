Excel Report has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s " Market. Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025. Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market valued approximately USD 920 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.40% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market is expected to witness substantial growth over the next eight years. The growth can be attributed to the increasing prominence of wireless connectivity and the growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend among the public.



Growing inclination toward the use of personal electronic device onboard has supplemented the surging adoption of wireless in-flight entertainment and connectivity services. These services can be easily accessed on the personal devices of passengers or airline-provided portable/embedded media interface devices.

Installation of W-IFE systems in aircraft can benefit airlines as well as passengers. For airlines, these systems can help increase their revenues and augment the return on investments. The current regulatory scenario has witnessed significant transformation towards the adoption of wireless IFE systems as they enable airlines to allow passengers’ usage of Portable Electronic Devices (PEDs) that were earlier prohibited as a part of regulatory obligations. The convergence of In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) and In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) segments has brought about numerous opportunities in the W-IFE arena, ranging from streaming of live movies and other Audio-Video (AVOD) content in PEDs to portable digital media tablets streaming live content, thereby complementing the BYOD era

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)) Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)) Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

