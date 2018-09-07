It’s that time of year when shoppers turn to Goodwill for their Halloween inspiration. The Miller Group, a Pacific Palisades, CA based digital boutique agency recently produced a new :30 spot for Goodwill Southern California’s 85 stores. It begins airing online in September and runs through October.
Goodwill knows a thing or two about Halloween.
Related Posts
September 7, 2018
pas cher ugg brille
September 7, 2018
Are These bridal hair accessory style you need?
September 6, 2018
How to wear bridal hair tiara well,here have some advice
September 6, 2018