Harley Street Dental Clinic: Services Offered in a Dental Clinic in W1

Whether a patient has lost their tooth, or they are looking into ways to improve the shape, size, appearance or colour of their teeth, a trip to the Harley Street Dental Clinic is the first step.

[London, 07/09/2018] – Harley Street Dental Clinic is a dental clinic that offers a wide variety of treatments, from crowns and teeth whitening to dental implants and gum contouring. Harley Street Dental Clinic is also a dental clinic that offers Botox, dermal fillers and other aesthetic treatments for a complete smile makeover.

Preventive dentistry

Preventive dentistry is an important part of oral care and maintaining regular appointments with a dentist at Harley Street Dental Clinic, a dental clinic in W1, will help protect a patient’s teeth and gums from cavities and gum disease. Cleaning and examinations at Harley Street Dental Clinic are recommended every 6 months for a healthy smile.

Cosmetic dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry at Harley Street Dental Clinic, a dental clinic in W1,can correct a number of aesthetic problems affecting the colour, shape and size of the teeth. Depending on the specific treatment, cosmetic dentistry at Harley Street Dental Clinic can combine one or more treatments and can take anywhere from a single visit to the dental clinic to several visits over several months.

Restorative dentistry

Restorative dentistry at a dental clinic goes beyond aesthetics and uses dental prosthetics such as dentures, crowns, bridges, onlays, inlays as well as dental implants to restore the teeth and oral function. Restorative dentistry at Harley Street Dental Clinic is customised to each patient’s individual dental needs. While the cosmetic impact is clear, restorative treatment at a dental clinic greatly improves oral health. Combined, these benefits result in a significant improvement in patients’ quality of life.

Aesthetic services

Aesthetic services at Harley Street Dental Clinic include Botox, dermal fillers and various skin treatments that aim to rejuvenate the face and reduce the signs of ageing. Aesthetic treatments at a dental clinic are safe, non-surgical and are provided by highly-trained, experienced dentists. In most cases, patients can return to their daily routine shortly after the treatment at the dental clinic.