Opportunities for the global titanium dioxide market to reach $18.2 billion by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global titanium dioxide market looks promising with opportunities in paint and coatings, plastics, paper, and other sectors. The global titanium dioxide market is expected to reach an estimated $18.2 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2016 to 2021. The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand for titanium dioxide in end use industries like paint and coatings, plastics, and others. Technological innovations aimed at improving manufacturing processes to increase product yield with higher quality is expected to have a positive impact on the titanium dioxide pigment market.

In this market, paint and coatings, plastics and paper are the major application industries of titanium dioxide. On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the plastics end use segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global titanium dioxide market, the paint and coatings segment is expected to remain the largest market. Increasing demand for architectural and industrial coatings in the developing countries of Asia Pacific, particularly China and India, has presented sound opportunities for titanium dioxide in the paint and coatings industry, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

The rutile segment is expected to remain the largest market by product form because it has highest refractive indices at visible wavelengths, and efficiently scatters visible light, thereby imparting whiteness, brightness and opacity when incorporated into a coating. Therefore, its demand is increasing across a number of applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to growth of end use industries, such as paint and coatings, plastics, and paper. Asia Pacific is expected to witness above average growth over the forecast period due to economic expansion in India and China and growing consumption of paints & coatings particularly in the automotive and construction industry.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests innovations and new product development, to develop products that exhibits better opacity, gloss, wetting and dispersibility, and lower energy requirements. The report further suggests the development of partnerships to create win-win situations and the development of low-cost solutions for end users.

Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include development of Argex technology. The Chemours Company, Huntsman Corporation, The National Titanium Dioxide Company, Ltd. (Cristal), KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., and Tronox Limited are among the major suppliers of titanium dioxide.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global titanium dioxide market by application type, product form, and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities for the Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global titanium dioxide market by application type, product form, and region, as follows:

By application type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $ Billion Shipment from 2010 to 2021]:

• Paint and Coatings

• Plastics

• Paper

• Others

By Product Form [Volume (Million Pounds) and $ Billion Shipment from 2010 to 2021]:

• Rutile

• Anatase

By region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $ Billion Shipment from 2010 to 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the titanium dioxide market by application type (Paint and Coatings, Plastics, Paper and Others), product form (Rutile and Anatase), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?