Asahi Kasei completes acquisition of Sage Automotive Interiors

Asahi Kasei has completed its acquisition of Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc. (Sage) on September 27, 2018.

Asahi Kasei announced the decision to acquire Sage on July 19, 2018. With the completion of all requisite procedures, Sage is now a wholly owned consolidated subsidiary of Asahi Kasei.

Sage will continue to be managed by its current executive team led by CEO Dirk R. Pieper.

For more information, please contact:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Corporate Communications

Phone: +81-(0)3-6699-3008

Fax: +81-(0)3-6699-3187