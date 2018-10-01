Global Screenless Display Market is Estimated to Reach $5,324 million by 2025 from $514 million in 2017

Global Screenless Display Market Report forecast expected to reach $5,324 million by 2025 from $514 million in 2017; growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from 2017 to 2025. Screenless display projects & displays information without the assistance of screens. Wider angle view, low power consumption, high portability, low cost, easier access and enhanced privacy are some of the factors driving the adoption of the screenless display technology.

Screenless Display Market (By Technology Type: Visual Image, Retinal Display, and Synaptic Interface; By Application: Holographic Projections, Head Mounted Display, HUD Display, and Other Applications; By Vertical: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and Other Verticals; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2016 – 2025

The limitation of space in screen-based devices to drive the growth of the global market

The growth of the global screenless display market is supported by factors such as the limitation of space in screen-based devices, smart alternate for screen-based displays, and increasing preference for latest gadgets. However, low awareness about screenless display among people may act as a roadblock for the growth of the market. Though, demand for low power consumption products & rapid growth in gaming market might offer new growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Key segments considered in the global screenless display market are technology type, application, vertical, and geography. Technology type includes visual image, retinal display, and synaptic interface. By application, the market is further classified into holographic projections, head mounted display, HUD display, and other applications. Vertical comprises aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and other verticals.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific Market While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Visual image dominated the market with the largest market share in the technology type segment

Visual image accounted for the largest market share in 2017, in the technology type segment, and are expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. Virtual reality goggles & heads-up displays are the common visual image screenless display. Visual image is commonly used in hologram application of visual image technique. Visual image technology-based applications are used in various industry verticals such as aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, & other verticals, which is the driving factor for the growth of this segment.

Holographic projections held the major market share in the application segment

Holographic projections accounted for the largest market share in 2017, in the application segment, and are expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. Holographic projections are mainly used as a substitute to screen for displaying images or pictures & are based on 2D technology. Advanced holographic display technology drives the development of electro-holographic display in 3D technology. This drives the growth of the holographic projections segment.

Automotive accounted for the largest market share in the vertical segment

Automotive accounted for the largest market share in 2017, in the verticalsegment, and are expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. Many screenless display technologies are used in the automotive industry. One of the screenless display applications, which is highly used is HUD display. The high adoption of advanced driving assistance systems by OEMs across vehicle types as well as consumer demand for in-vehicle safety features that possibly decrease collisions & injuries caused by human-driver errors drives the demand for the screenless display applications in the automotive industry.

North America dominated the global market with highest market share over the forecast period

North America dominated the global market with largest market share in 2017 is likely to continue its dominance over the forecasted period. The high number of key payers in this market are present in the North America. Also, the growth of North American region is driven by the high demand for mobile devices as well as portable consumer electronics in the region. Moreover, North America has a well-established infrastructure, allowing easy execution of innovative technologies which is also driving the market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the market include Avegant Corporation, Holoxica Ltd., Google, Displair, Inc., RealView Imaging Ltd., MicroVision, Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, EON Reality, Inc., and Leia Inc., among others.

