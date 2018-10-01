Healthcare Summit 2019

Healthcare Summit extends a warm welcome to the distinguished speakers, Healthcare Professionals, Healthcare organizations, delegates, Nobel laureates, Healthcare Researchers, Healthcare Industry leaders and Policy Makers, from around the world to London for attending the 14th World Congress on Healthcare and Technologies during the July 22-23, 2019 in London, UK.

