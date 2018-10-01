Isopropyl Isocyanate Market Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2025

Isopropyl isocyanate is an organic compound that belongs to the isocyanate group. Isocyanates is an important class of intermediates that belong to a family of compounds commonly known as heterocumulenes. The chemistry of these compounds is characterized by nucleophilic addition and cycloaddition reaction modes. Other common names of isopropyl isocyanate are propane, 2-isocyanato, 2-isocyanatopropane, and methyl ethyl isocyanate. Isopropyl isocyanate is a colorless liquid and it possesses strong pungent odor.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/isopropyl-isocyanate-market.html

The molecular formula of isopropyl isocyanate is (CH3)2CHNCO and its molecular weight is 85.11. A major route for the industrial production of isopropyl isocyanate is through the reaction of N-propan-2-ylcarbamoyl chloride with 2, 4, 6-trichlorophenol, which offers the product yield of around 88%. Isopropyl isocyanate is incompatible with several groups of chemical compounds and it reacts exothermally, releasing noxious gases.

Isopropyl isocyanate is principally used as an intermediate for the manufacture of several industrial chemicals in industries such as fertilizers, pharmaceutical, and chemical. It is used as a reagent in the synthesis of O-aryl N-isopropyl carbamates. The compound is also used as a reagent in the manufacture of the androgen receptor antagonist used for treating prostate cancer. It is also used as a derivatization reagent in the stereo-isomeric analysis of secondary alcohols. Isopropyl isocyanate is employed to synthesize the selective dual inhibitor of mammalian target of rapamycin 1 and 2 (mTORC1 and mTORC2). Isopropyl isocyanate is toxic.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24428

It can cause skin irritation and is fatal if inhaled. Reactions of this compound with alkali metals, aldehydes, mercaptans, phenols, alcohols, amines, ketones, peroxides, strong oxidizers, or hydrides result in the release of extreme heat. These reactions can occur with explosive violence. Increasingly stringent regulations regarding the use of toxic chemicals across the world are anticipated to restrain the growth of the isopropyl isocyanate market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030