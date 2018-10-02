Make The Conveyancing Process Much Simpler With Conveyancing Index

Conveyancing Index (www.conveyancingindex.co.uk) understands that the conveyancing process is quite difficult, and it can take around twelve weeks to complete depending on one’s situation. With that being said, they are proud to present the online quote generator on their website which is very helpful especially when comparing solicitors fees for buying a house.

By using their quote generator, Conveyancing Index can help customers, particularly first-timers, in buying a property. They can provide assistance in every step of the process to assure its success and avoid problems. Interested parties simply need to provide all of the pertinent information about their house purchase so they can be matched to different conveyancers and receive four free quotations. Conveyancing Index assures everyone that all the details sent to their website are secured and will not be sold to third parties.

By hiring a professional conveyancer, the conveyancing process can become much simpler. They can assist in requesting a copy of the draft contract from the seller’s lawyer. They can also conduct different property searches to make sure the buyer understands everything about a specific property, such as Land Registry Checks, Local Authority Search, and Environmental Search. Most of all, conveyancers will be the one to oversee the signing and exchange of contracts, as well as the transfer of keys.

Clients can also find professionals from Conveyancing Index who can help purchase properties via a mortgage. Once you are done getting the mortgage offer and valuation in place as well as completing all of the necessary house surveys, conveyancers will examine these things and legally advise you on them.

To give assurance to their clients that they will find legitimate professionals and get exclusive discounts through their services, they only partner with conveyancers regulated by the Council for Licensed Conveyancers and the Solicitors Regulation Authority. They carefully check each one to lessen the hassle of their clients when deciding which one to hire. According to them, “As part of our conveyancing review process, we assess our partner firms based on the following criteria so that you don’t have to: Reliability & Professionalism, Speed of Service, Communication & Customer Service, Value for Money, Customer Satisfaction”.

If you want to try Conveyancing Index’s quote generator, simply log on to their website at www.conveyancingindex.co.uk.