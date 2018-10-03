Automotive Aftermarket Market- Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2021

Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Automotive Aftermarket Market” Forecast to 2021

Global Automotive Aftermarket industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global Automotive Aftermarket market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

For more information about this report visit @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/automotive-aftermarket-global-industry-guide-2017

Key Findings

– The Automotive Aftermarket includes the sale of automotive components for use on vehicles after first purchase.

– The market value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies. Included in market value are goods sold through manufacturer networks, auto centers and retail outlets.

– The volume of goods considers each component as a single piece, such as wiper blades and brake calipers, and includes accessories as well as service parts.

– The value includes labor costs from installation as well as component value.

– Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2015 annual average exchange rates.

–

– The global Automotive Aftermarket industry is expected to generate total revenues of $828.0bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2012 and 2016.

– Industry consumption volume is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 3% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 19.5 billion units in 2016.

– The problem of counterfeit parts is significant in the global aftermarket industry; in the US alone fake components costs the industry $3bn each year and in India compose 40% of the market.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global automotive aftermarket market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global automotive aftermarket market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key automotive aftermarket market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global automotive aftermarket market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Have PDF Sample Automotive Aftermarket Report At: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/120256

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the global oil & gas market by value in 2016?

– What will be the size of the global oil & gas market in 2021?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oil & gas market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global oil & gas market?

The concluding paragraph of the Automotive Aftermarket Services market report reveals research findings, results, conclusions. Similarly discloses various Automotive Aftermarket Services industry data sources, traders/distributors, suppliers, manufacturers, sales channel, and appendix. In a word, the overall Automotive Aftermarket Services market report is a valuable document for people interested in Automotive Aftermarket Services market.