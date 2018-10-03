Gifts galore this festive season with Zeta Spotlight®, the complete employee gifting & R&R suite

Fintech major Zeta is all set to add to the festivities this year with multiple product offerings under its digitised gifting suite, Zeta Spotlight®.

This powerful, on-demand digital gifting solution will help corporates manage employee and channel gifting with ease. With the flexibility to choose from gift cards, e-cards and even brand vouchers of popular brands, the solution has something for every gifting need.

As the festive season is around the corner, corporates spend considerable amount of time and resources on planning, procuring and distributing gifts to their employees. With Zeta Spotlight® companies can send out gift cards and vouchers to their employees without any logistical hassles, pilferage and other complexities. Corporates can also send beautifully designed gift cards with personalised messages to their employees thereby adding a personal touch.

91% employees look forward to receiving gifts from their companies but only 54% of them receive gifts from their employers, according to a recent dipstick study of Zeta users. Many employees also pass on their gifts they receive from their company to others and 42% of them do it because they don’t like or have a need for it. Gifts such as box of sweets, chocolates and dry fruits are voted as the least desirable gifts. However, they study also revealed that, 77% employees would like to get online gift cards and cash as gifts from their employers

With Zeta Spotlight® companies can pick from different kinds of gifting modules like physical or digital gift cards, cash or vouchers from leading brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Crossword, LifeStyle and more. Moreover, only on Zeta can companies can offer a bouquet of brand vouchers to employees and employees in turn can select the brand of their preference and shop away.

The solution is fully digital and hence promises to be free of any logistics while ensuring last mile delivery with ease and delivery well in time. Detailed reports help to bring in transparency and easy administration ensuring zero pilferage. Zeta Spotlight® is fully customisable, allowing corporates to set their own usage parameters such as validity period, mode of usage etc.

The biggest USP of the solution is that a corporate can run multiple gifting & R&R programmes on one platform with each programme having its own set of rules.

Talking about the platform Ramki Gaddipati, Co-founder and CTO, Zeta, said, “The Corporate gifting market is estimated to be worth $.1.7 bn dollars and is growing at over 200% per annum. Traditional gift cards and vouchers have gained traction over the past few years but with growing smartphone usage in India and the evolving and savvy Indian customer, digital gifting is gathering steam. We are thrilled to be part of this growth story. Zeta spotlight has already witnessed 279 % growth over the last two years and as of today we are working with 1600 corporates and more than 2 lakh employees are on the platform.

To an employee, these gifting solutions bring a separate set of advantages. With existing card-based and voucher-based solutions, employees are forced to spend them at one go or only at select outlets. Whereas Zeta Spotlight®, gives employees the freedom of choice. They can decide the gifting options they want and can spend them at any card accepting outlet or use it to shop online as well.