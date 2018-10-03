Global Pigments Market, Organic Pigment Sales World, World Organic Pigment Market, US Pigments Market : Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘GLOBAL PIGMENTS MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2022 – BY ORGANIC PIGMENT (AZO, PHTHALOCYANINE & HPP) AND INORGANIC PIGMENT (TITANIUM DIOXIDE, IRON OXIDE, CHROME BASED AND OTHERS) AND BY END USERS (PAINT & COATINGS, PLASTICS, PRINTING INK, CONSTRUCTION AND OTHERS)’ states that the growth in global pigments market by surge in paints and coatings and printings ink industry and this market has registered a constant growth with the significant CAGR in the last five years. Moreover, in the last years millions tons of organic, inorganic and special pigments were marketed across the globe.

Pigment is a substance which is used for changing the color of reflected whereas, a pigment must have a huge tinting mobility related to the material color and must be stable in solid form at moving temperature. The pigments which are not permanent are known as fugitive and gets faded over the time with the exposure of light. On the basis of region, APAC has been the largest manufacture followed by Americas, Europe and Rest of the World whereas, the nation wise, China has been the largest producer of Pigment followed by US, India, Germany, UK and Brazil. Moreover, the stern execution of surrounding regulations has overblown the global commodity pricing of many goods. The reputed leading players in the ecosystem have invested in the underdeveloped latest products with producing, environmental and cost sustainability in order to widen the product portfolio and profile. Moreover, on the basis of type, the sales of inorganic pigment is accounted the global pigment market in 2017 and China was the great consumer for inorganic pigment followed by US, India other European, Asian and CIS countries.

The performance of organic pigment market is collateral to the advancement of the numerous coating market sectors additional effects like color trend and substitution of lead chromates majorly in appearing industries. Whereas, on the basis of application, the paints and coating market is majorly accounted the global pigment market meanwhile, the applications includes refinishing, automobile, architectural, furniture, aerospace, decorative, industrial maintenance are the effective application segments for paints. Moreover, paints and coatings was followed by plastic market, construction, printing inks and several others.

The global pigment market is full of organized and unorganized players whereas, this market is dominated by the existence of organized players and these players have well accepted the manufactured plants spread around the world meanwhile, the unorganized producers usually have a restricted number of items, which are personalized to gather the demand of only a few companies or the local industry necessity. Moreover, besides from India and China, the construction and transportation of pigment from other Asia Pacific regions is also likely to increase in a significant manner. Therefore, in the coming years the global market of pigment will grow more significantly over the decades with the more production and export of pigments.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/global-pigments-market/157431-101.html

Related Report :-

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/china-organic-pigments-market/152236-101.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/china-dyes-market/151501-101.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/india-dyes-market/149540-101.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249