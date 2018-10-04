Godrej Devanahalli – Pre Launch Project in Bangalore

Godrej Devanahalli is a high-rise residential development from Godrej Properties in Bangalore. The project is known to have world-class architecture which blends creatively with modern style with the combo of lavish lifestyle amenities to make it the perfect dwelling for the residents. The project is offering well-designed and spacious 2BHK and 3BHK units. With these apartments, you can find the best of space, quality lifestyle and comfort. Godrej Devanahali is the upcoming pre-launch development from Godrej Properties. The home buyers who are looking for latest pre-launch projects in Bangalore have great opportunity to own a home in Devanahalli. All of the interested buyers can book their apartments in Godrej Devanahalli Bangalore.

Godrej Villa Project Devanahalli is developed by Godrej Properties based in Mumbai in association with M.S. Ramaiah Group to add the land development of 100 sections in North Bangalore, according to the sources. In order to lead a luxurious lifestyle, the developer is known to offer world-class units like condos, plotted advancements and estates. Godrej Properties stands out in competition with some of the leading developers in Bangalore. Godrej Devanahalli is yet another venture launched by the developer in North Bangalore. This project is still unnamed and it consists of 2BHK and 3BHK apartments with all the modern amenities and specifications as per Vastu standards. The placement of flats will truly match your personality. These homes are known to have a lot of luxuries for you.

At Godrej Devanahalli Plots, you can lead a comfortable life in your own heaven. It has well-planned towers having large range of features and specifications with the serene view of Hebbal Lake. You can relax and unwind your mind as you come from a boring day at work to embrace the beautiful views of skyline. Enjoy the same experience as you come home to Godrej Devanahalli. Located at the north of Bangalore, Hebbal is located to redefine its stature over the next five years.

Major Landmarks

• Located in Devanahalli, Bangalore

• MG Road – 37.5 Km

• Railway Station 37.9 km

• Airport – 12.8 km

• Outer Ring Road/Hebbal – 28 km

• Baiyappanahalli metro station – 43 km

Neighborhood

• Nearest schools are located in the radius of 10 km, including Public Elementary School, M.S. College of Engineering, Akash International School, and Nagarjuna Engineering College

• Nearest banks, shopping malls and restaurants are located in radius of 30 km.

• Located in the proximity to Shri Shirdi Sai Hospital, Multispecialty hospitals and Neha Prakash Hospital

• Nearby office spaces are located in 30 km radius, including Jataayu Software Private Limited and Stag Software Pvt. Ltd.

Investment and Buyers Advantages

• Located closely to shopping malls, schools and hospitals

• Located in well-established residential address

• Vastu compliant homes

• Proximity to metro stations

Devanahalli is known to be the most promising neighborhood of Bangalore offering luxurious living spaces to the huge number of professionals working here. This area is a well-known residential destination offering well-structured residential units with all the modern facilities.

