Machine Learning as a Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The machine learning as a service market has been segmented on the basis of deployment type and end use application. Based on deployment type, the market has been further classified into public cloud and private cloud. By end use application, the market is further classified into manufacturing, retail, healthcare & life sciences, telecom, BFSI and others (energy & utilities, education, government etc.)

Geographically, the report classifies the global machine learning as a service market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global machine learning as a service market include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, BigMl Inc., FICO, Yottamine Analytics, Ersatz Labs Inc, Predictron Labs Ltd and H2O.ai. Other players include ForecastThis Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Datoin, Fuzzy.ai, Sift Science, Inc. among others.

The report also includes key developments in the machine learning as a service market form 2006 onwards. Porter Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in machine learning as a service market is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the machine learning as a service market is also covered in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global machine learning as a service market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.