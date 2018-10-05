Glass Packaging  Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2023

The increasing demand of glass packaging from pharmaceuticals and personal care industry is fueling the growth of the global glass packaging market. In addition, the increase in consumption of alcoholic beverages and growing food industry are supporting the growth of the global glass packaging market. The alcoholic beverages application segment dominated the global glass packaging market, owing to increased alcoholic consumption globally.

In addition, the advancement in technology and new product innovations to make glass bottles portable and lighter is the key trend, witnessed in the global glass packaging market. However, the growing demand of substitutes such as plastics and metal cans, and saturation of Western European glass packaging market are restraining the growth of the global glass packaging market to some extent.

Glass is non-crystalline solid, which is manufactured from natural raw materials, such as silica, limestone, and alumina. Glass is the most commonly used packaging material in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food, alcoholic beverages, medical, and personal care. Glass could be of various types; however the glass used for packaging is soda-lime glass.

Glass has several advantages, such as it is chemically inert, transparent, reusable, and recyclable. Moreover, glass is impermeable and non-porous; hence there is no interaction between glass and product packed inside it. Glass is chemically inert; therefore it does not react with the food, pharmaceutical, alcoholic beverages, or personal care products inside the glass packaging. This helps in maintaining the texture and quality of the product.

Asia-Pacific leads the global glass packaging market, which is attributed to the increasing alcoholic consumption and growing demand from food and personal care industries. In addition, the significant growth of pharmaceutical industry in Asia-Pacific is indirectly propelling the growth of the glass packaging market in the region. Moreover, the increasing disposable income, upsurge in gross domestic product, and large population base in India and China are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific glass packaging market.

The key players operating in the global glass packaging market are Bormioli Rocco SpA, Amcor Limited, Saint Gobain, Gerresheimer AG, Owens-Illinois Inc., Ardagh Group, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Amcor, HEINZ Group, Koa Glass Co. Ltd.