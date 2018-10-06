Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market is predicted to reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2024

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Overview:

The antimicrobial packaging of food products wicks away certain active antimicrobial agents in food products, thereby helping to inhibit the growth of microorganisms and extend the shelf life of the product. The released active agents help maintain the quality of the packaged product. It also helps to reduce the use of preservatives and additives in packaged products. Antimicrobial packaging has applications in the health, personal care, food and beverage, agriculture and dairy sectors. The application of antimicrobial active packaging is widely used in the health sector.

Global Antimicrobial packaging industry valued USD 12.4 billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2024.

Drivers and Restraints:

Factors such as growing awareness of health problems, increased food waste, high rate of short-term product consumption, and increased infections or diseases worldwide are driving demand for antimicrobial packaging products. The growth of a range of industries such as agriculture, health, consumer goods, food and beverages, personal care, dairy products and transportation in developing and developed regions. Antimicrobials are a necessity in the food industry because of the growing consumer demand for packaged, fresh, unpreserved and less processed products. Packaging is important to increase the shelf life of the product, resulting in the antimicrobial packaging market. The demand for a natural source for the production of antimicrobial agents instead of the synthetic microbial source is slowing the growth of the antimicrobial packaging market.

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market is segmented into regions of Latin America, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The Asia Pacific region governs the global market for antimicrobial packaging due to the growing population, the growing demand for packaged products, and is considered a manufacturing center that helps companies develop products at low cost. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing growth due to the growing health, food and beverage industry in the region. Europe is expected to be the region that drives the market for antimicrobial packaging due to the growing demand for packaged and fresh products in these regions. North America region is following Europe in terms of market growth of antimicrobial packaging.

Key Players of the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market:

Major Key Players of the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market are Dunmore Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Mondi Plc, and Biocote Limited. The other players that leading the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market include Microban International, Linpac Senior Holdings, Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. and Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

