The Off White x Nike collaboration is one we all know an love. It all started with The Ten in 2017. This year, cheap air max 90 uk we have the privilege of copping even more Off White Nike Vapmormaxes, Prestos, Jordans, Blazers, and more. Earlier this year, the Vulcanized Off White Converse from 2017 dropped in a late release. And again dropping on October 8th is another edition of the Off White x Chuck Taylor sneaker. You don’t want to miss the Off White Converse Chuck 70 release.

Off White Converse Chuck 70

The ultra-clean Off White Converse Chuck 70 is true to original Chuch Taylor silhouettes. As you can see, Virgil takes a shift away from the see-through, translucent shoe trend. Instead, he honors the traditional vibe of the decades-old sneaker design while adding his signature Off White touch.

This time, instead of the “VULCANIZED” branding on the midsole, there’s something else. The most ‘out there’ design is the boldly striped midsole and bright orange outsole bottom.

Of course, a matching orange zip-tie is on the shoe accordingly. On the insoles is the Off White arrow logo. On the medial section of the shoe is, of course, the typical address text.

Finally, you can’t have an Off White sneaker collab without the signature “SHOE LACES” branding written on the tips of the laces.

Because of the rubber toe cap, buy nike air max command Converse might as well be the best sneaker for skateboarding. It’s no surprise that it will be a popular shoe to cop by many skate fans and followers of the Supreme brand.