Western Blotting Processors Market to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2028

Conventional western blotting processors are relatively inconsistent in terms of the efficiency of detecting protein traces in samples. While the technique of western blotting demands time and technical expertise, automation has magnified the process of throughput screening in western blotting, thereby facilitating increasing number of trials and accelerating the experimentation process. Automated western blotting techniques enable the analysis of several samples at one go, with the only manual task being loading of the sample into the western blotting system. Automation is currently trending the western blotting processors market, as revealed in a comprehensive research study by Future Market Insights.

From an estimated valuation of US$ 200 Mn in 2018, the western blotting processors market is projected to reach a market value of just under US$ 329 Mn towards the close of 2028, exhibiting a decadal CAGR of 5.1%, according to the research report by Future Market Insights.

Manufacturers of Western Blotting Processors Accelerating Product Launches and Eyeing Offshoring as a Viable Growth Strategy

The market for western blotting processors is highly competitive with the top companies accounting for a larger part of global sales. Leading companies are acquiring smaller companies and expanding their production capacities to gain a larger share of the global market.

Companies in the western blotting processors market are leveraging the available market opportunities to launch their products in full gear in the global market. One of the market companies leveraged an unexploited demand for point-of-care HIV diagnostics as its key entry strategy in the western blotting processors market. Product registration followed by commercialisation is accelerating the product launch process and creating healthy competition in the global market for western blotting processors.

Manufacturers of western blotting processors are setting up production facilities in other countries so as to benefit from access to cheap labour and resource expertise, and realign their distribution and customer oriented strategies. Another key player in the western blotting processors market recently made a strategic investment in the offshore development of its life sciences facility with a mandate to engage in the manufacturing and distribution of molecular biology products to a global clientele.

Increasing Global Cases of HIV and Expanding Applications Across Industries to Augment Revenue Growth of the Western Blotting Processors Market

The number of HIV cases across the world is increasing by the day, causing a burden on the global healthcare industry. Monitoring and controlling the HIV epidemic depends on early detection of anti-HIV antibodies in human blood. Western blot is a confirmed test that can detect anti-HIV antibodies in blood serum samples. This is one of the factors leading to an increase in the adoption of western blotting processors.

Proteomics is extensively used in the pharmaceuticals industry to identify specific proteins associated with particular diseases, with western blotting finding application in new drug discovery. In the field of medical diagnostics, proteomics is used in the diagnosis of biomarkers that are essentially proteins present in body fluids. Western blotting helps in quick diagnosis of diseases by identifying proteins that are produced when the human body contracts a disease. Besides the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry, western blotting also finds application in the agriculture sector to establish protein characterisation in seed quality testing; and in the food and beverages industry to detect whey milk protein in commercial grade soy milk to check for possible adulteration.

Western Blotting Processors Market Growth Challenged by High Costs, Low Innovation, and Unreliability of Automated Devices

Advanced automated western blotting devices such as the high performance western blotting transfer system are highly priced than their traditional counterparts, thereby restricting adoption across several developing economies. High cost of labour is another challenge in certain regions that continue to carry out protein tests using cheap traditional western blotting processors, thereby leading to time-consuming and high labour cost-inducing processes. Then again, the global western blotting processors market has not witnessed notable innovation, with very few advanced products launched in recent years. Further, results obtained from the western blotting process are not fully reliable or consistent and the devices need to be updated regularly to produce more efficient and reliable results. The aforementioned factors are challenging revenue growth of the global western blotting processors market.