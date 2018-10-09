Best Online Place for All Political News in India

Newspapers are here to stay. Whether it is entertainment or light news, or hard hitting political or nationalist news, there is nothing like reading it with morning tea in newspapers. Newspapers are an essential part of our day. We start our day with nationalist news as much as with a hot cup of tea or coffee.

No matter which other vehicles for communication of news and entertainment are launched via electronic and other media but nothing can dent the position of newspapers that it has created for itself in our minds and hearts. We may change from one newspaper to the other, we may shift from light reading newspaper to one offering nationalist news, but we will never quit reading one!

When internet was still new, there were a hundred thousand debates happening across the world to discuss the future of print media, mainly newspapers. Many thought it will die a natural death but how wrong were those predictions. Newspapers reach has widened and deepened since. The number of newspapers selling these days are more than ever before. Circulation figures also suggest that there has been an increase in number of people reading the newspaper than ever before.

Of course we cannot deny the fact that increase in number of readers is also because of rise in population but that apart, people are also more interested and aware than ever before and want to know what is happening to their country and around them. They look for their daily dose of nationalist news, political news, human interest news, and entertainment, plus useful information that papers share along with publishing news via advertisements. It is difficult to imagine your day without newspapers.

Newspapers today are a source of not just nationalist news as they offer much more than that; to the extent that you can also find employment opportunities and marriage alliances in them. They have become so much wider in coverage and have evolved over time. And in the years to come they will continue to evolve and align and synergize themselves with the changing priorities of its readers.

More power and strength to newspapers! Because of newspapers all the families rich or poor in the remotest of districts and villages in India now have access to political and nationalist news through local or nationally run newspapers.