Cell Free Protein Expression Market to See Incredible Growth By 2026

Worldwide Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Cell Free Protein Expression Market – Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2026”, The report classifies the Cell Free Protein Expression Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The Global Cell Free Protein Expression Market, by Product Type (Expression Systems (Prokaryotic Expression Systems, Mammalian Cell Expression Systems, Insect Cell Expression Systems, Yeast Cell Expression Systems, Other Systems) and Consumables and Other Products), by Application (Therapeutic Application and Research Application) By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations) was valued US$ 177.1 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026) as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Cell free protein expression is vital step for study or research in proteomics, as protein can only be extracted if the cell free protein expression process is conducted through cell lysate. Thus, it enables researchers to rapidly express and manufacture small amounts of functional proteins within short duration, as this process does not require cell culture, gene transfection, or extensive protein purification, which in turn is fueling growth of the cell free protein expression market.

Small scale vendors have the opportunity to enter into the cell free protein expression market. The reagents and kits used for cell free protein expression include enzymes, beads, and detergents. Hence, the local market players can enter the cell free protein expression market with the same or innovative products at cost effective price.

Increasing collaboration among government and market players is also expected to propel the cell free protein expression market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in September, 2015, African Academy of Sciences (AAS) and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Agency received US$ 5.5 million as initial seed funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust. The UK Department for International Development launched Alliance for Accelerating Excellence in Africa (AESA). Furthermore, in 2016, Thermofisher scientific, Inc. partnered with Hamilton Bonaduz AG, to accelerate automation platform’s access to forensic customers. The automation platform includes AutoLys STAR 4×4 for sample lysis and DNA purification, which is the only hand-free automation solution for lysis and DNA extraction

Key takeaways of the Cell Free Protein Expression Market:

The global cell free protein expression market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, development in cell free protein expression by key market players, and its application in drug development.

Among product type, consumables and other products segments hold major market share due to rapid development of different types of kits for various research and large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines that require kits and reagents.

Among application, therapeutic segment hold largest revenue share, owing to growing popularity of therapeutic proteins over other drugs and high accuracy, efficiency, and quality in biologics production.

Among end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology laboratories segment hold largest market share, owing to major investments in R&D to introduce advanced products used in cell free protein expression process.

Some of the major players involved in global cell free protein expression market include iBio CDMO LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd., Biotechrabbit GmbH, Bioneer Corporation, Cube Biotech GmbH, Jena Bioscience GmbH, and GeneCopoeia, Inc.

