Network Traffic Analytics Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 22.62% From 2018 to 2022

09 October 2018: Network traffic analytics consists of analysing network traffic using mathematical modeling, statistical modeling, predictive modeling, and machine learning techniques to identify meaningful patterns. Network traffic is the amount of data moving across a network at a given point of time.
Analysts forecast the Global Network Traffic Analytics Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.62% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the network traffic analytics market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of software and services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Network Traffic Analytics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Allot
- Cisco Systems
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Microsoft
- Symantec
Market driver
- Increasing use of network traffic analytics solutions
Market challenge
- High investment required for adopting network traffic analytics solutions
Market trend
- Emergence of SaaS-based network traffic analytics solutions
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?