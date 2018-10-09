The Construction Chemical Additives Market is expected to reach $65.52 Billion by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Construction Chemical Additives Market By Type (Plasticizers, Super Plasticizers, Air Entraining Agents, Waterproofing Agents,Leveling Agents and Sealants); By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Infrastructure, Renovation Construction); By Geography – Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by residential construction, non-residential construction, infrastructure, and renovation.

Asia Pacific dominates the Construction Chemical Additives Market

Asia Pacific holds a major share in the Construction Chemical Additives Market. The reason for this growth is attributed to the rapidly increasing construction market. Urbanisation and high standards of living are also responsible for this growth. India and China are the drivers of the Asia Pacific Market. Construction spending in China was almost $1.8 trillion in 2014, making it the biggest market in the globe. Malaysia is witnessing growth in the infrastructure since the government is planning to implement economic transformation program for the development of the country. Vietnam and Myanmar also shows a positive growth for the construction industry.

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

Residential construction deals with the building structures for the purpose of dwelling. Concrete admixtures are used heavily in residential construction. Residential construction can be attributed to parameters such as increasing population and emerging urbanization. Since 2008, the global

Outlook for construction has seen a positive growth. Investment in housing is gaining momentum. Major products being used in residential sector include plasticizers and waterproofing agents.

To Access/Purchase the full report browse the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/7511/construction-chemical-additives-market.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• Growth in urbanisation leads to the construction of new residential buildings. This drives the growth of the Construction Chemical Additives Market.

• Rapid developments in emerging countries and use of innovative products in construction activities support the growth of Construction Chemical Additives Market.

• Flowing infrastructure investments through FDI and other major sources drive the demand for construction chemical additives.

Key players of the Construction Chemical Additives Market

BASF SE and Sika AG are the two key players in the Construction Chemical Additives Market. BASF deals with functional solutions such as flooring and cement additives, repairing concrete chemicals and waterproofing and sealing agents. It supplies a wide range of chemicals. Sika targets the areas of construction such as concrete, waterproofing, roofing, flooring, sealing, bonding and refurbishment.

Construction Chemical Additives Market is segmented as below :

Growing urbanisation is responsible for the growth of the Construction Chemical Additives Market during the forecast period.

A. Construction Chemical Additives Market By Type

1. Concrete Admixtures

1.1. Plasticizers

1.2. Super Plasticizers

1.3. Air Entraining Agents

2. Water Proofing Agents

3. Leveling Agents

4. Sealants

B. Construction Chemical Additives Market By Application

1. Residential Buildings

2. Non-Residential Buildings

3. Infrastructure

4. Repairs in Construction

C. Construction Chemical Additives Market By Geography(13+ countries)

D. Construction Chemical Additives Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. AKZONOBEL N.V.

2. ARDEX GMBH

3. ARKEMA S.A.

4. BASF SE

5. CLARIANT AG

6. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

7. MAPEI S.P.A.

8. RPM INTERNATIONAL, INC.

9. SIKA AG

10. THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

11.W.R. GRACE & CO.

What can you expect from the report?

The Construction Chemical Additives Market is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue &Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q. Does IndustryARC publish country or application based reports in Construction Chemical Additives segment?

Response: Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:

1. North America Construction Chemical Additives Market(2018-2023)

2. Europe Construction Chemical Additives Market(2018-2023)

3. Asia Pacific Construction Chemical Additives Market(2018-2023)

Q. Does IndustryARC provide customized reports and charge additionally for limited customization?

Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:

1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.

2. Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.

3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.

4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.

5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.

Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences & Healthcare.