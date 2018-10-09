Top Rated Hospitals in Mumbai for Cancer Treatment: Elacancer

The increasing number of cancer cases are mainly the cause of unhealthy lifestyle, age, hazardous working conditions, use of harmful substances and lack of better cancer treatment facilities. Mumbai alone comprises one-third of total cancer patients in India, with 56% of men and women suffering from cancer-related to tobacco.

Elacancer is the largest cancer healthcare provider in India, which helps in identifying the best oncologists for various types of cancer.

It is believed that the treatment of cancer is better abroad than in India, but this is totally a misinformation. In fact, people from all over the world come to India for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer as India has a rich source of the finest surgeons, hospitals, equipment, and specialists who treat cancer at fairly reasonable charges. The treatment of cancer also needs specialized care, which can only be provided by a hospital with modern facilities and by doctors with enough experience.

Mumbai is one of the cities in India with number of reputed cancer hospitals and finest surgeons who provide the best treatment facilities and ensure the highest success rate of cure. Here are 7 Best Hospitals in Mumbai for Cancer Treatment:

1. Fortis Hospital, Mulund

Fortis Hospital is a multi-speciality hospital located in Mulund, Mumbai. They provide a wide range of cancer diagnosis and treatment with a patient-centric approach. The facility offers a complete solution on Urology, Nephrology, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics and Oncology. The Fortis Hospital accredited 5 times by JCI, 3 times by the NABL and NABH. They were also awarded with Asian Patient Safety Award and Health Care Leadership Award in 2014.

2. Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel

Located in Parel, Mumbai, The Tata Memorial Hospital specializes in cancer treatment and research. The hospital is internationally recognized as the center for prevention, treatment, education, and research of cancer. Over 30,000 cancer patients visit the hospital in which nearly 70% of patients are provided with free primary care and treatment facilities. The hospital also put emphasis on preventive cancer to educate millions of Indians.

3. P. D. Hinduja National Hospital, Mahim

P. D. HINDUJA NATIONAL HOSPITAL is a leading multi-speciality hospital located in Mahim, Mumbai, offering complete treatment and diagnosis of all pediatric and adult cancers. The facility specilizes in Radio Oncology, surgical oncology and practice latest techniques in the prevention and cure of cancer. Many renowned doctors and specialists are also associated with the hospital and are accrediated by the National Accrediation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers.

4. Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri East

Seven Hills Hospital is a reputed multi-specialist hospital located in Andheri East, Mumbai. They are one of the best cancer hospitals in Mumbai as they provide 24X7 patient care service with highest success rate. Supported by highly experienced oncologists, advanced technology, and international standard facilities, the healthcare center offers total comfort and care to cancer patients.

5. MPCT Hospital, Navi Mumbai

Mahatma Phule Charitable Trust (MPCT) is one of the leading healthcare centers in Mumbai. With excellent infrastructure facilities, a team of highly experience doctors and technology-advanced equipment, the hospital is a healing center to thousands of cancer patients. They follow the latest treatment procedures and hi-tech equipment like Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) & LINAC for effective cancer treatment and cure.

6. S. L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim

S.L. Raheja Hospital is well known in Mumbai as the finest multi-speciality hospital. The hospital specilizes in the treatment and examination of all types of cancer. The current technology of hospital equipment is used to by specialized doctors for various cancer treatment. The doctors are capable of performing Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, and Palliative Medicine with highest success rates.

7. Apex Speciality Hospital, Borivali West

Apex Speciality Hospital is a multi-speciality hospital and care center located at Borivali West, Mumbai. They are equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, which are used by doctors to provide qualitative health care services. The hospital is ISO certifiied and also provides complete treatment to patients at affordable costs.