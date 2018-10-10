The EuroSciCon will be holding its 2nd EuroSciCon Conference on Clinical Cardiology and Cardiovascular Diseases May 23-24, 2019, Stockholm, Sweden. The theme of this year’s meeting is ” An Insight into the Innovations Research & Scientific Advances in Cardiology ” which will provide an international platform for discussion of present and future challenges in cardiac diseases, prevention and treatment of cardiac abnormalities, new inventions in technology. World-leading health practitioners, clinicians, educators and researchers will present cutting-edge and practical clinical techniques based upon widely accepted evidence and will introduce new and emerging research.
2nd EuroSciCon Conference on Clinical Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
