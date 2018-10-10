All-Solid-State Battery Market 2025: Feature Outlook, Demands and Growth Rate

10th October, 2018- Emerging need for Advanced Battery Technology that possesses the ability to overcome the time & energy storage disadvantages of the conventional batteries in various electric vehicle applications is expected to propel the demand for the all solid state battery market. Growing need for batteries for advanced battery with longer life span is the essential driving factor for the industry
Top Key Manufacturers of All-Solid-State Battery market are :-
- BMW
- Hyundai
- Dyson
- Apple
- CATL
- Bollore
- Toyota
- Other
All-Solid-State Battery Market by Product Type:
- Polymer-Based All-Solid-State Battery
- All-Solid-State Battery with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes
All-Solid-State Battery Market by Applications:
- Consumer Electronics
- Electric Vehicle
- Aerospace
- Others
Geographical Analysis of All-Solid-State Battery Market:-
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Rapid R&D and technological innovations have led to the advent of batteries that possess the ability to power advanced compact devices & equipment. Solid state batteries are potentially long lasting and lightweight attributing to manufacturing process involving electrolyte material and the electrode. Additionally, devices having limited internal space and unique building platforms widely integrate these solid state batteries in order to enhance the efficiency of the equipment.
Increasing demand for smartphones and sensor devices incorporating the use of this technology is a significant factor governing the market for the industry. The market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the high-performance efficiency and safety features associated with the technology which gives it an edge over liquid state batteries. The solid state batteries are largely segmented in Nice, Li Metal, NiMH Li-Ion and Lead acid batteries. Li-ion batteries are estimated to capture a sizeable market share in the rechargeable battery market. This is essentially possible owing to the longer shelf life of the batteries. Major players in the market emphasize on developing advanced solid state batteries which are good conductors of ions that are incorporated in electrolytes. This integration allows insulation for electrons the desirable in electrolytes performance.
A major challenge for the industry is the high cost associated with these batteries and ability to underperform in a low-temperature environment which may hamper the growth prospects for the industry. The increase in ionic conductivity reduces internal resistance in the battery thereby allowing the rise in power densities. The new all solid state batteries exhibit high electronic resistance that decrease the self-discharge rate, hence enhancing the charge retention property.
