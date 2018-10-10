Automotive Engine Degreasers Market 2025: In-Depth Analysis by Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook

10th October, 2018- Automotive Engine Degreasers Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the estimated period. Engine degreasing is normally cleansing agents used in removal of dirt, stains, and dust from engine of an automobile. The common objectives to use engine degreaser on an automobile include removal of tarnish, removal of sticky debris and lessening of rust. Over the period with the constant use of vehicle, engine parts might get susceptible to damage that affects the fuel-efficiency of automobile. Also, external factors such as exposure to extreme climate conditions may also cause the engine components to rupture thus lessening to lifespan of an engine. Engine degreasers are hence used for such situations to ensure the lifespan of engine.

Commercially, engine degreasers have gained significant traction in recent years since the rise in number of passenger and commercial vehicles. Driving factors responsible for the growth of automotive engine degreasers market include heavy demand for cleansing agents for engines from automotive market. Engine degreasers used in various vehicles comprise commercial and passenger vehicles. Also, the different type of engines such as V-type engine, straight engine, inline engine and diesel engine demand degreasers on a periodical basis.

Based on segmentation by composition, the automotive engine degreasers market includeswater-based,solvent-based and oil-based. Water-based solvents dominate the market segment since water-based solvents are less toxic and less harmful to environment.

Geographically, automotive engine degreasers market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market dominates the global scenario owing to established OEMs. Europe and North America market is also anticipated to grow at a positive CAGR in the estimated period owing to high demand for automotive engine degreasers. Middle-East region is expected to be one of the favorable region for automotive engine degreaser market in the near future.

The key players in automotive engine degreasers market include 3M Company, ABRO Industries Inc., A.I.M. Chemicals Inc., BG Products Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company and Radiator Specialty Company.

