Bottled Water Market by product type (still bottle water, carbonated bottle water, flavoured bottle water, and functional bottle water) by packaging (pet bottles, glass bottles, others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026”. Global bottled water market was valued US$ 200 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 420 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 10 % during a forecast.

Bottled water is convenient, safe, pure and filtered. Other benefits of bottles water is that it will ensure you are properly hydrated at all times. Carrying fresh water with you will ensure that you are never thirsty, and that you will always perform at your best. Increasing water pollution and health concern has augmented the market. Water borne diseases’ like such as, typhoid, diarrhoea, food poisoning, and others causing due to contamination of water. Depleting sources of water at various location has supported the growth of water bottled market. Bottled water market is more during summer season due to sunny atmosphere and hydration.

Still water segment will continue its dominance throughout the forecast.

Still water bottle is most widely used throughout globe. Water is basic need of human being. It is not possible to carry a water with you all the day this limitation drives the market of PET bottle.

PET bottle is leading the bottled water market.

PET bottles are light, transparent and convenient to handle. PET bottle meets the environmental concern PET bottle are recyclable. PET bottle are used on large scale for packaging. In 2016 production of PET bottle was about US$ 485 billion.

Asia Pacific is leading regional market for bottled water.

Asia Pacific grabs one third of the market share with over 30% share of total consumption. Increasing population, strong economic growth, increasing disposable income, coupled with changing lifestyle has resulted in huge growth of bottled water market in Asia-Pacific region. Business expansion by the big players in the market led by China and India is impelling the market.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as Nestlé Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd., The Coca Cola Company, Danone, PepsiCo Inc., Natural Waters of Viti Ltd., Icelandic Glacial Inc., Mountain Valley Spring Company, Dasani, Niagra Bottling, Apollinaris, Aquapura, Lithia, Persa, Mai Dubai, Malvern Water, Eden Springs Ltd., and Norland International Inc.

Maximize market research, a global market research firm with dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the global bottled water market. Report encompasses the market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the global bottled water market. The driving forces as well as considerable restraints have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing about the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain global bottled water market positioning of competitors.

Browse the market data Tables and Figures spread through a comprehensive research report and in-depth TOC on ”Global bottled water market”.

Global bottled water market