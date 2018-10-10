Condom Market Report 2018 – HLL Lifecare Limited, Female Health Co., Sir Richard’s Condom Company, Karex, and Berhad Okamoto Industries

A condom is a scabbard shaped barrier stretchy pouches used during sexual intercourse. They are thin, and reduce sexually transmitted infection (STIs) or the probability of pregnancy. They are used by both male and female. It works by blocking sperm from inflowing the body of a sexual- partner. Male condoms are usually made from latex and very rarely from lamb intestine or polyurethane. Male condoms have the benefits of ease to use, easy to access, and fewer side effects. While, female condoms are normally made from polyurethane and could be used multiple times. Their use greatly reduces the risk of HIV/AIDS, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, hepatitis B, and chlamydia.

The Condom Market is majorly driven by factors such as rise in use of condoms for family planning, and innovation in male condoms such as anti-ejaculation chemicals, owing to increase in consumer interest. However, alternative methods of contraception, and social disgraces in developing market are the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, increase in promotional movements on the perception of safe sex and various government initiatives to control the birth rate are expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. Also, new flavored condoms would be a major attraction of consumers supplementing the growth of the market.

The global condom market is mainly classified on the basis of gender, distribution channel, product type, and geography. Gender segment includes male, and female. By product type, the market consists of latex, non-latex, polyurethane, and lamb intestine. While, by distribution channel, the market is further classified into drug store, online, and mass merchandizer. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The key players in global condom market are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Fuji Latex Co. Ltd, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Ansell, The Female Health Co., Unidus Corp., HLL Lifecare Limited, Sir Richard’s Condom Company, Karex, and Berhad Okamoto Industries among others.

Scope of the Global Condom Market

Gender Segments

Male

Female

Product Type Segment

Latex

Non-Latex

Polyurethane

Lamb Intestine

Distribution Channel Segments

Drug Store

Online

Mass Merchandizer

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

