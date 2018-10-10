Connected Logistics Market Review, In-Depth Analysis, Research, Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global connected logistics market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing high growth opportunities in emerging economies and rising adoption of automation techniques. Moreover, increasing demand for connected logistics across various industry verticals such as automation and transportation, metals and mining, oil and gas, energy and power system, chemical, material and food is likely to boost the market growth.

Geographically, North America is experiencing a significant demand for connected logistics system, whereas Asia Pacific is foreseen to witness the fastest growth amongst all the regions during the predicted period owing to the factor growth of advancement, digitalization in new innovative technologies, growth in the retail business, and increased acceptance of connected logistics technologies by logistics providers in the region. Furthermore, due to accelerated technological improvements in supply chain system and advancement in technology, the region has enormous tendency to accept connected logistics solution at a rapid scale shortly.

The U.S and Canada are foreseen to drive the growth of the North American connected logistics market owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as AT&T Inc. (U.S.), ORBCOMM (U.S.), IBM Corp. (U.S.), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), in the region. Professional software has been moved to be the more significant contributor to the global connected logistics market. Professionals or specialists offer services for promoting various critical businesses operations. Diverse factor such as seamless system integration, expert consulting, on-time services and support, reduced resource loss, and overall efficient logistics operations are driving the market for software’s in the global connected logistics market.

The global connected logistics market is projected to reach USD 32 billion at a CAGR of over 22% by the end of the forecast period 2018-2023.

Segmentation:

Connected logistics is segmented into software, platform, transportation, vertical, and regions. The software is distributed in asset management system, warehouse management system, security system, data management system, network management system, and streaming analytics. Compared to the solution, the software segment is foreseen to increase at the highest CAGR during the review period. Services under connected logistics operation market help end-user in enabling smart & decision-making process, mitigating the risk & vulnerability of IoT in logistics, using effective tools and techniques.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global connected logistics market: AT&T Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Eurotech S.P.A (Europe), ORBCOMM (U.S.), IBM Corp. (U.S.), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technology Limited (India), Freightgate Inc. (U.S.),Cloud Logistics (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), Amazon Web Services(U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), and Siemens (Germany.

Market Research Analysis:

North America market is expected hold the highest share of the global market. Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow at the largest rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to show the immense growth opportunities, prominently, in China and India. Owing to rising population, manufacturers in this region are using innovative systems in their operations for handling complex logistics works more efficiently with the help of tools, which are designed to collect and decode data.

